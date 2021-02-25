Full Trailer for Freaky Anthology Horror Film 'The Mortuary Collection'

"Some things even I find too unsettling to recount." RLJE has released their official trailer for the upcoming VOD / DVD release of the horror anthology indie The Mortuary Collection, which initially premiered at the 2019 Fantastic Fest a few years ago. This also already debuted on Shudder streaming last fall, but we're just now catching up with this final trailer (we first posted a teaser a few years back). This anthology film features four unique horror stories that progress through four decades - a '50s housewife struggles with a mysterious presence in her bathroom; a '60s college boy gets a taste of his own fraternizing medicine; and a '70s husband makes some tough decisions about his wife; culminating in '80s-set The Babysitter Murders. The film is wrapped around with a story featuring a young girl who enters a secret room in a mortuary and learns the backstory of the mortician’s favorite deaths. Starring Caitlin Custer, Clancy Brown, Barak Hardley, Christine Kilmer, Mike Nelson, and Sarah Hay. Looks like a spooky set of stories to enjoy.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Spindell's The Mortuary Collection, from YouTube:

You can still view the first teaser trailer for The Mortuary Collection here, to see the first look reveal again.

Each of the four horror stories brings us into a fully realized, impeccably designed period piece, moving chronologically from the 1950s through the 1980s. A '50s housewife struggles with a mysterious presence in her bathroom; a '60s college boy gets a taste of his own fraternizing medicine; and a '70s husband makes some tough decisions about his wife — all culminating in the '80s-set The Babysitter Murders (which Spindell previously won Best Director at Fantastic Fest for). With a vibrant variety of tones and timely themes, The Mortuary Collection is a wild ride that showcases a balance of humor, terror, squirm-inducing moments, and the ability to completely pull the rug out from under the audience. The Mortuary Collection is written and directed by American filmmaker Ryan Spindell, making his feature directorial debut after numerous award-winning shorts previously. Produced by Trapdoor Pictures. This originally premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2019, and it also debuted streaming on Shudder last fall. RLJE will release Spindell's The Mortuary Collection on DVD / VOD starting April 20th this spring. Who's still interested?