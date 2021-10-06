Full Trailer for Freaky 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' Horror Film

"This has happened before." Paramount Pictures has unveiled a freaky full-length official trailer for the next Paranormal Activity film in the horror franchise, this one titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. Technically this is the 7th PA film, though it is apparently not a sequel or prequel, more of a "reboot" of the series. The trailer even has text saying "The Activity is Reborn." This next film takes place in some strange Amish-like community that's seemingly haunted by supernatural forces, because they worship Satan. So it seems? From the excellent director of The Signal and Underwater, with a script written by the director of the two Happy Death Day movies as well as Freaky previously. Next of Kin stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayres-Brown. Okayyy this looks incredibly scary. This is the kind of reboot this franchise needs! That final shot is OMFG hell no. Stay away! Don't find out what's down there…

Plot details under wraps. Next chapter in the Paranormal Activity film franchise, described as a "reboot" of the film series, and not a sequel to The Ghost Dimension. Set in some kind of small community where an abandoned mine shaft seems to hold many dark secrets. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker William Eubank (aka Will Eubank), director of the films Love, The Signal, and Underwater previously. The screenplay is written by fellow horror writer / director Christopher Landon (writer of the scripts for Blood and Chocolate, Disturbia, Paranormal Activity 2 - 5, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Viral, Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky). Produced by Oren Peli and Jason Blum. It was originally supposed to open in March 2021. Paramount will now release Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. Ready to meet the devil?