Full Trailer for HBO's 'Scenes from a Marriage' Starring Oscar Isaac + Jessica Chastain

"If I don't leave right now, I'm never going to." HBO has revealed the full-length official trailer for their new series Scenes from a Marriage, a remake / modern update of the classic Ingmar Bergman film of the same name from 1975. This five-episode mini-series is an update on the original film - which followed chronicled the many years of love and turmoil that bind Marianne and Johan through matrimony, infidelity, divorce, and subsequent partners. It re-examines the original's iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. Co-written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Hagai Levi, the new series also stars Corey Stoll, Sunita Mani, Nicole Beharie, and Tovah Feldshuh. Looks as heartbreaking and as somber as expected, but I hope we'll also get to see some of their good times together. Who's ready for this?

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Hagai Levi's series Scenes from a Marriage, from HBO's YouTube:

A story about love that's over time. Adapted from Ingmar Bergman's 1973 Swedish classic, and starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the show's iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. HBO's Scenes from a Marriage is created by and directed by Israeli filmmaker Hagai Levi, director of the film August Snow previously, as well as TV series including "BeTipul" and "The Accursed". The screenplay is written by Amy Herzog and Hagai Levi. Based on Ingmar Bergman's original 1974 film of the same name. Produced by Media Res and Endeavor. Executive produced by Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard. HBO will debut Scenes from a Marriage streaming on HBO Max starting September 12th, 2021 coming up. Look good? Want to watch?