Full Trailer for HBO's Doc Series 'Allen v. Farrow' About Woody Allen

"Everybody wanted to know how much this was going to end." HBO has revealed the full-length official trailer for a documentary mini-series titled Allen v. Farrow, which is releasing this week with hopes that everyone will watch it while stuck at home during the winter. This is a new doc from the award-winning filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering, who last made the outstanding On the Record doc last year. This time they turn their attention towards Woody Allen, examining his scandals and legal troubles over decades. This four-part documentary series for HBO delves into the Allen v. Farrow controversy ("what you think you know is just the tip of the iceberg"): the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed. Hopefully this will finally bring an end to debates about Allen and his obvious sickness, but you never know.

Here's the full trailer for Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering's doc series Allen v. Farrow, on HBO's YouTube:

Allen v. Farrow, from award-winning investigative doc filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, is a four-part documentary series that goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood's most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed. Once celebrated for their on and off-screen partnership, Farrow and Allen's lives were irrevocably fractured and their sprawling family torn apart with the public disclosure of the abuse allegations and the vitriolic disputes that followed. Allen v. Farrow is directed by award-winning docu filmmakers Kirby Dick (This Film Is Not Yet Rated) & Amy Ziering (Derrida), together making Outrage, The Invisible War, The Hunting Ground, The Bleeding Edge, and On the Record previously. HBO will premiere the Allen v. Farrow doc series streaming starting February 21st this month. Who's curious?