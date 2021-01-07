Full Trailer for Iranian Trapped-in-a-Hotel Horror Thriller 'The Night'

"Where were you, just now?" IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for an indie film titled The Night, made by Iranian filmmaker Kourosh Ahari. This originally premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year, and it later screened at the Fajr, Sitges, Cinequest, and Nightstream Film Festivals as well. This unsettling horror is about an Iranian couple living in the US that becomes trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them. It becomes a night that never ends… The Night stars Shahab Hosseini, Leah Oganyan, Niousha Jafarian, George Maguire, and Gia Mora. This still looks heavily inspired by The Shining in many ways, but re-invented as an intriguing immigrant horror film about Iranians and the demons haunting their relationship. This one is worth a look.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ poster) for Kourosh Ahari's The Night, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the other official trailer for Ahari's The Night here, to see even more footage.

An Iranian couple living in the US become trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them, in a night that never ends. The Night, originally known as An Shab in Persian, is directed by Iranian producer / filmmaker Kourosh Ahari, director of the films The Yellow Wallpaper and Generations previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is also written by Kourosh Ahari with Milad Jarmooz, from a story by Milad Jarmooz. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. Mammoth Pics will release Ahari's The Night in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 29th, 2021 this month. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's in?