Full Trailer for Jane Campion's Extraordinary 'The Power of the Dog'

"A man's made by patience and the odds against him." Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for Jane Campion's latest film The Power of the Dog, a gritty western romance set in Montana (though filmed in New Zealand). This first premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival to rave reviews, and also stopped by all the other major fests this fall: at the Telluride, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals. They spent months filming this in harsh conditions in New Zealand, and it's finally ready for debut. Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Benedict Cumberbatch stars, with a cast including Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach. This is one of my Top 10 films of the year, I haven't stopped thinking about it since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival (my full review). I'm glad Netflix will giving this a theatrical release in addition to streaming, because this cinematography by Ari Wegner is stunning. And the score by Jonny Greenwood is just as mesmerizing. Take a look below.

Here's the full official trailer (+ two posters) for Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, from YouTube:

You can watch the first look trailer for Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog here, to see more footage.

All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past and in the land: He can castrate a bull calf with two swift slashes of his knife; he swims naked in the river, smearing his body with mud. He is a cowboy as raw as his hides. The year is 1925. The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to market, the brothers meet Rose, the widowed proprietress, and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears, reveling in their hurt and rousing his fellow cowhands to laughter – all except his brother George, who comforts Rose then returns to marry her. As Phil swings between fury and cunning, his taunting of Rose takes an eerie form – he hovers at the edges of her vision, whistling a tune she can no longer play. His mockery of her son is more overt, amplified by the cheering of Phil's cowhand disciples. Then Phil appears to take the boy under his wing. Is this latest gesture a softening that leaves Phil exposed, or a plot twisting further into menace? The Power of the Dog is both written and directed by acclaimed Kiwi filmmaker Jane Campion, of the films Sweetie, An Angel at My Table, The Piano, The Portrait of a Lady, Holy Smoke, In the Cut, and Bright Star previously. Adapted from the novel by Thomas Savage. This first premireed at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this year (read our review), along with Telluride, Toronto, New York. Netflix will then release The Power of the Dog in select US theaters on November 17th, 2021, streaming on Netflix on December 1st this fall.