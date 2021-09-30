Full Trailer for Jorge R. Gutiérrez's 'Maya and the Three' New Series

"We're the warriors from the great prophecy!" Netflix has launched the full-length official trailer for the new animation series titled Maya and the Three, the latest creation from acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez (of The Book of Life), who is also well known on Twitter as @mexopolis. We featured the first teaser a few weeks ago, and even though this is a series it's worth a watch anyway. "An Animated Event Told in 9 Chapters." In a mythical world, where magic is real and four kingdoms rule, there lives a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya. Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy but can she defeat the gods and save humankind? The series' full voice cast features Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Sandra Equihua, Wyclef Jean, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza, plus Rita Moreno. Hell yes, this looks fantastic! Love the look of it and how badass it seems, along with all the Mayan culture in every last frame.

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave, rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind. Maya and the Three is directed by Mexican animator / filmmaker Jorge R. Gutiérrez, director of the animated film The Book of Life previously, as well as work on the TV series "We the People" plus other short films and projects. The series features 9 episodes written by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, Candie Kelty Langdale; with Jeff Ranjo as head of story. Netflix will debut the Maya and the Three series streaming on Netflix starting October 22nd, 2021 this fall. Planning to watch?