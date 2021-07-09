First Trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Series 'Mr. Corman' for Apple

"The question is: what do you do now?" Apple TV has unveiled the first official trailer for Mr. Corman, a new series for Apple TV+ that is written by, directed by, produced by, and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Which is why we're featuring this trailer. Mr. Corman looks like a very 30-something series about what life is like today for those of us stuck in this exact kind of situation. Mr. Corman is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of a public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley. His lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching, his ex-fiancé has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Described as "darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt" this series also features Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Hugo Weaving, Shannon Woodward, Veronica Falcon, and Logic. The pitch for this is just too good for me to pass up, even if it hits a bit too close to home. And Joe looks ridiculously charming, even when he's super depressed.

Here's the first official trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt's series Mr. Corman, from Apple's YouTube:

Mr. Corman follows the days & nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things haven’t been going his way lately – his lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before they're senior citizens. Mr. Corman is written & directed & produced by American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, director of the film Don Jon previously. It also features a few episodes directed by Aurora Guerrero. With additional writing by Roja Gashtili, Rosa Handelman, Bruce Eric Kaplan, and Julia Lerman. Apple debuts Gordon-Levitt's series Mr. Corman streaming on Apple TV+ starting August 6th, 2021. Who's interested?