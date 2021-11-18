Full Trailer for 'Landscapers' True Crime Series with Colman & Thewlis

"This doesn't paint a very pretty picture, does it?" HBO has revealed the full official trailer for the 4 episode mini-series titled Landscapers, directed by the British filmmaker Will Sharpe, who also made this year's fantastic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (one of my favorite films of the year). Supposedly based on a true story, which sounds about right, a devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill their spouse's parents. They only get in trouble when their bodies are found. Sharpe directs this "exploration of love and fantasy," which is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Starring the talented Olivia Colman (who's also in this year's The Lost Daughter) and Emmy nominee David Thewlis, along with Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu, and Daniel Rigby. I like how many styles and looks there are in this trailer, all kinds of things going on. Did they do it?! Will they get away with it…?!

"You do want us to know the truth, don't you?" Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (David Thewlis & Olivia Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham. Landscapers features four episodes directed by British actor / filmmaker Will Sharpe, director of the films Black Pond, The Darkest Universe, and also this year's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The mini-series is created and written by screenwriter Ed Sinclair. Produced by Katie Carpenter, and SISTER in association with South of the River Pictures for HBO and Sky Studios. HBO will debut Landscapers streaming on HBO Max starting on December 6th, 2021 this fall. Intrigued?