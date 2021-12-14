Full Trailer for Lord & Miller's Murder Mystery Comedy 'The Afterparty'

"Everybody here hated Xavier." Apple TV+ has released the full-length trailer for murder mystery comedy mini-series The Afterparty arriving streaming in January 2022. This looks hilarious! Executive produced by, co-written by, and with some episodes directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, this will be an 8-episode offering, with each new episode a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller's personality. The line-up includes: Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Chao, Jamie Demetriou, and Tiffany Haddish as Detective Danner. I think I'm most curious to see all the different storytelling styles with each episode (there's a musical episode?!). Let's party! So… who do you think did it?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lord & Miller's series The Afterparty, from Apple TV's YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Lord & Miller's The Afterparty here, to view the first look again.

Lord & Miller's The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the series' eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller's personality. The Afterparty is a new series for Apple TV+ developed by Lord & Miller. Produced by Aubrey Davis Lee and Michael Cedar, executive produced by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (of the films Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, 22 Jump Street). The eight episodes are written by Anthony King, Kassia Miller, Nicole Delaney, Jack Dolgen, Rachel H. Smith, and Bridger Winegar, plus Phil Lord & Chris Miller. Made by Sony Pictures Television & TriStar TV. Apple will debut The Afterparty series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on January 28th, 2022 early next year. Who's planning to watch this?