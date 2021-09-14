Full Trailer for Magical 'A Boy Called Christmas' Starring Henry Lawfull

"Magic is real!" It is…? I believe, I believe! Studiocanal UK has released a new official trailer for the holiday movie titled A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is a new take on the story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. A Christmas movie based on a book of the same title. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Henry Lawfull stars as Nikolas, with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. This kind of looks like Disney's Maleficent meets The Chronicles of Narnia, with heaps of vibrant CGI spectacle. A movie every kid will probably adore, but adults perhaps not so much.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Gil Kenan's A Boy Called Christmas, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for A Boy Called Christmas here, to view the first look again.

The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan's new live-action movie A Boy Called Christmas. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible… A Boy Called Christmas is directed by British filmmaker Gil Kenan, director of the films Monster House, City of Ember, and Poltergeist previously. The screenplay is co-written by Gil Kenan and Ol Parker; adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. Produced by Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin. Studiocanal will release Kenan's A Boy Called Christmas in UK cinemas + streaming on Sky TV starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall. No US date has been set yet - also expected there in November this year. Who wants to watch this?