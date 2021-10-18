Full Trailer for Marvel's Badass 'Hit-Monkey' Animated Series on Hulu

"Time to get bloody… Two dudes, two fates." Hulu has launched a full trailer for the new animated Hulu series called Hit-Monkey, another fairly unknown Marvel character getting his own show. It was initially conceived as part of a shared universe connecting to The Offenders, then it was decided it would be better as a stand-alone series. The teaser arrived a month ago, but this full trailer kicks WAYYY more ass than that first look. Doesn't even matter if he's an "obscure" character, I'm down for this. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. The voice cast includes Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. Uh yeah, this looks awesome! The animation looks good and the story seems fun, even though it's crazy dark and kinda weird. Bring it on.

Here's the full-length trailer for Josh Gordon & Will Speck's Hit-Monkey series, from Hulu's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Hulu's Hit-Monkey series here, to see the first look all over again.

Revenge can be sweet — and sometimes fuzzy. Based on the Marvel comic and cre­ated by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, this darkly comedic se­ries follows a Japanese snow macaque whose clan meets a stranded hitman, Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), and nurses him back to health. But when Bryce bites the dust, it's up to the titular simian (guided by Bryce's ghost) to follow in his assassin footsteps and seek vengeance. "He's a character who is violent and temper­ amental but also deeply wounded and innocent," Gordon explains. Marvel's Hit-Monkey is a new series developed by, executive produced by, and written by filmmakers Josh Gordon & Will Speck, both directors of the films Blades of Glory, The Switch, Office Christmas Party, and Distant previously. It's based on a character first created by writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić in 2010. Hulu will debut Marvel's Hit-Monkey streaming on Hulu starting November 17th, 2021 this fall.