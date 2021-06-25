Full Trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

"I told my men - they wouldn't be able to kill you if they tried." Marvel Studios has released the full-length official trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel movie with an Asian superhero character. The first teaser debuted back in the spring, and now we get a better look at where this new Marvel movie is headed. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood and has tried a create a normal life for himself. This also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu. This Marvel movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle previously. Damn! This new trailer is a huge improvement over that teaser, it's looking damn good. All the fights & action scenes in here are solid, and all the characters have more dimensions to them.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from YouTube:

You can still view the first teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here to see more.

When Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization, he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (from Hawaii!), director of the films I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham (Doom, The Expendables 1 & 2, Godzilla, Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984, Mortal Kombat); based on Marvel Comics characters created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. Produced by Kevin Feige from Marvel Studios; executive produced by Charles Newirth and Jonathan Schwartz. Disney will debut Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters everywhere starting September 3rd, 2021 later this year.