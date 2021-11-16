Full Trailer for McKay's Satire 'Don't Look Up' with Leonardo DiCaprio

"This is the worst news in the history of humanity and they just blew us off." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Don't Look Up, an epic ensemble sci-fi apocalypse comedy made by filmmaker Adam McKay, following his two other political satires The Big Short and Vice previously. The first teaser dropped a few months ago, but didn't show that much. The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers, Lawrence and DiCaprio, who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The satire plays on the idiocy of humanity and how people don't care or don't believe them. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Scott Mescudi, Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Another strange trailer for this movie, but I still have high hopes that this will turn out damn good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Adam McKay's Don't Look Up here, to see the first look again.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, along with her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate & Randall embark on a media tour taking them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) & Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?! Don't Look Up is written and directed by filmmaker Adam McKay, of the films Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, The Big Short, and Vice previously. Netflix debuts Don't Look Up in select theaters on December 10th, 2021, then streaming starting December 24th, 2021 this fall. Who's ready for this?