Full Trailer for 'Mr. Saturday Night' Doc About 'Saturday Night Fever'

"Robert was pitching this 'little disco movie.'" HBO has debuted a full trailer for the film Mr. Saturday Night, another documentary that's part of the outstanding Music Box series of doc films this fall. It already premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival. This is the next one to launch on HBO Max following Listening to Kenny G and DMX: Don't Try to Understand. Mr. Saturday Night is directed by the filmmaker also behind this year's Gordon Parks doc A Choice Of Weapons. The intro from DOC NYC: "The style. The fashion. The moves. Saturday Night Fever left an indelible stamp on our cultural memory of the 1970s—and there was one man behind it all. Robert Stigwood, a producer impresario, best known for managing the Bee Gees [and Cream], took the swagger of a Bay Ridge, Brooklyn disco, and brought it to the big screen. Although the film's popularity sent his career on a meteoric rise, Stigwood's star-making prowess couldn't guarantee a lifetime of success." It's always so fascinating to hear stories about what really happened behind the scenes.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for John Maggio's doc Mr. Saturday Night, from HBO's YouTube:

HBO documentary Mr. Saturday Night chronicles the meteoric career of Australian entrepreneur Robert Stigwood, who gambled on a magazine article about the Brooklyn night club scene and turned it into the 1977 cultural touchstone film Saturday Night Fever, making a global superstar out of John Travolta and reinvigorating disco with a platinum-selling soundtrack anchored by four number-one hits from the Bee Gees. Mr. Saturday Night tracks Stigwood’s journey from managing artists such as Eric Clapton and the Bee Gees, to producing the hit theater productions of "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Tommy" and "Evita," to forever changing the way film studios approached movie soundtrack synergy, leaving an indelible mark on American cinema and the record industry for decades to come. Mr. Saturday Night is directed by doc producer / filmmaker John Maggio, of the doc films Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis, The Perfect Weapon, A Choice of Weapons, as well as the "American Experience" series and other TV work. Part of Bill Simmons' Music Box doc series for HBO (watch the official trailer). HBO will debut Maggio's Mr. Saturday Night streaming on HBO Max starting December 9th, 2021 this year. Who's ready to groove?