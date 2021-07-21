Full Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's 'Demonic' Simulation Horror Movie

"She went on a homicidal rampage - this is your chance to ask her, 'why?'" IFC Midnight has unveiled the full official trailer for the horror Demonic, made by sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp working with some original horror concepts. He made this film quietly last year, taking friends and a small crew up into the Canadian forest during the pandemic summer. The only vague intro available: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother & daughter are ruthlessly revealed. The movie stars Carly Pope, Terry Chen, Nathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers. This is a much more coherent trailer than that thrilling first teaser, setting up the stakes involving this eerie simulation world she goes into to visit her mother in a coma. It seems to hearken back to VR horror films like eXistenZ or even The Lawnmower Man. We shouldn't be surprised Blomkamp is mixing intriguing sci-fi ideas into his first horror feature. Now that it's free, it won't stop coming for you.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Neill Blomkamp's Demonic, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the behind-the-scenes teaser for Demonic here, or the first teaser trailer here.

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller. Demonic is directed by South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, now based in Vancouver, director of the films District 9, Elysium, and Chappie previously, as well as the founder of Oats Studios and other various projects. Produced by Mike Blomkamp and Neil Blomkamp. Explaining the origins of the project (via EW.com): "Living out here in this slightly more rural area I was thinking we should self-finance something so that we could make something cool. For a long time, I've been really interested in films like Paranormal Activity, and lower budget stuff that is pretty terrifying, and so we just started working on this concept." IFC Midnight will release Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in select US theaters on August 20th, then on VOD starting August 27th. Curious?