Full Trailer for Netflix's Anime Series 'Yasuke' with Lakeith Stanfield

"We are close to achieving real power." Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for their anime series titled Yasuke, from artist / creator LeSean Thomas ("The Boondocks", "Black Dynamite", Cannon Busters). After posting the first teaser, we have to follow-up with this full trailer because hell yes this looks very cool. The story is about a samurai warrior who must return to his life of violence in order to protect a mysterious girl. When a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport the child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served with the legendary Oda Nobunaga. Featuring the voice of LaKeith Stanfield as "Yasuke", and he is joined by Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Ming-Na Wen, Paul Nakauchi, Darren Criss, and Julie Marcus. This looks like it's going to be a kick ass anime series.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for LeSean Thomas' anime Yasuke series, direct from Netflix:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Netflix's Yasuke series here, to catch a bit more footage.

In an alternate-reality version of feudal Japan reimagined with magic and advanced mech technology, a boatman named Yasuke (LaKeith Stanfield) puts his storied past as a legendary ronin known as the "Black Samurai" behind him. But when he encounters a girl with mysterious powers after a village is attacked by a warlord, Yasuke finds himself in the middle of a power struggle between rival daimyo as well as dealing with dark supernatural elements as he protects the young child. Yasuke is a series created & directed by American animation filmmaker LeSean Thomas, co-director on the animated "The Boondocks" & "Black Dynamite" series previously, and a talented storyboard artist on many other series as well. The scripts for all the episodes are written by Nick Jones Jr. and LeSean Thomas. Featuring music by Flying Lotus. Netflix will release Thomas' Yasuke series streaming starting on April 29th this spring. Who's planning to watch this?