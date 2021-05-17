Full Trailer for Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Fairytale Series 'Sweet Tooth'

"I heard there's a safe place for kids like me." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a streaming series called Sweet Tooth, described as "a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure." Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, it was adapted by filmmaker Jim Mickle, who has been making great under-the-radar indies for years (including Stake Land, We Are What We Are, Cold in July). The is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The new series stars young actor Christian Convery as Gus, the hybrid deer-boy, and the cast features Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte, plus James Brolin as the narrator. We're featuring this mostly because we've been fans of Jim Mickle for many years, he's a very talented storyteller and genre director. This looks crazy good and, yes, quite magical.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Jim Mickle's Sweet Tooth, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original first look teaser for Jim Mickle's Sweet Tooth, also from Netflix's YouTube:

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery of "Pup Academy") unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Sweet Tooth is directed by American filmmaker Jim Mickle, director of the films Mulberry St, Stake Land, We Are What We Are, Cold in July, and In the Shadow of the Moon previously. He is a co-showrunner with Beth Schwartz. Featuring writing by Schwartz and Mickle, based on the characters created by Jeff Lemire for Vertigo. Netflix will debut all 8 new episodes of Sweet Tooth streaming starting on June 4th coming soon. Who's interested in watching?