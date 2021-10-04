Full Trailer for Netflix's 'tick, tick...BOOM!' Starring Andrew Garfield

"What does it take to wake up a generation?" Maybe a musical? Netflix has debuted a full official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut called tick, tick…BOOM!, otherwise known as Tick, Tick… Boom, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Right on the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist living in New York City. "With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?" The film stars Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, along with Emmy & Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. This is premiering at the AFI Fest in November during the awards season. Word is it is worth the wait, an uplifting story of using the only time we have to create something timeless.

Here's the full official trailer (+ new poster) for Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick…BOOM!, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick…BOOM! here, for the first look again.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock now ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have? tick, tick…BOOM! is directed by the acclaimed actor / writer / filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, making his feature directorial debut after directing mostly for the stage previously. The screenplay is written by Steven Levenson, based on the original stage play by Jonathan Larson. This is premiering at the 2021 AFI Fest later this year. Netflix will debut Miranda's tick, tick…BOOM! in select US theaters on November 12th, 2021, then streaming on Netflix starting November 19th coming soon this fall. So who's into this?