Full Trailer for New Pixar Series 'Monsters at Work' Coming to Disney+

"Scarers are out, jokesters are in!" Disney has unveiled the first full trailer for Pixar's Monsters at Work, their new animated launching arriving on Disney+ this summer. This is a direct sequel to Monsters Inc, the original 2001 movie, and is only the second TV series based on a Pixar movie after Buzz Lightyear of Star Command from 2000. Six months after the events of the original movie, the power plant now harvests the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager & talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team, dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley. Of course, Billy Crystal and John Goodman are back as the voices of Mike and Sulley. The new voices include Ben Feldman as Tylor, Mindy Kaling as Val, Lucas Neff as Duncan, Alanna Ubach as Cutter, and Henry Winkler as Fritz. As a big fan of the original Monsters Inc and anything Pixar makes, I'm all for this series, even if it does look a bit more "made-for-TV" than their usual work. But still! It should be fun times at M.I.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Pixar's Monsters at Work series, direct from YouTube:

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester. Monsters at Work is a series directed by filmmakers Stephen J. Anderson (director of Disney's Meet the Robinsons and Winnie the Pooh movies), Rob Gibbs (Pixar animator / story development), Kate Good (set decorator previously). Developed by Roberts Gannaway for Pixar & Disney. Based on characters created by Pete Docter. Disney will release Pixar's Monsters at Work series streaming on Disney+ starting July 2nd this summer. Look good?