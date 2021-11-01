Official Trailer for NYC Comedy 'The Secret Society For Slow Romance'

"And where would we find all those giant turtles?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie comedy titled The Secret Society For Slow Romance, the latest from Brooklyn-based filmmaker Sujewa Ekanayake (of Breakthrough Weekend, Werewolf Ninja Philosopher) who is very active on Twitter talking about indie filmmaking. Set for release next spring and originally made during the 2020 pandemic summer, The Secret Society For Slow Romance is an indie dating-in-NYC story that's not really about romance, but it sort of is. Two extraordinary people go on several dates in New York City and plan a project that may change the world for the better - when they discover a way to end poverty worldwide. Described as "a comedy inspired by My Dinner with Andre, Before Sunrise, and Werewolf Ninja Philosopher." The film stars Alia Lorae and Sujewa Ekanayake as the couple. With music by Kevin MacLeod. This looks like a homemade adventure through NYC with plenty of fun conversations. Shoestring filmmaking with telling a story about connection.

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) Sujewa Ekanayake's The Secret Society For Slow Romance, on Vimeo:

A warm, funny movie in which two New York City filmmakers go on several dates during the pandemic in 2020, and they figure out how to change the world for the better. Allyson (Alia Lorae) is an underground filmmaker voted The Most Productive Person In NYC by a film website. Rene (Sujewa Ekanayake) is an established independent filmmaker who was found to be The Happiest Man In North America by several research institutions in New York City. The two meet for dinner at Rene's place and visit beautiful places in New York City over the course of several weeks. Through the conversations on their dates, Allyson and Rene discover a way to end poverty worldwide, and they launch a secret project to make that happen. The Secret Society For Slow Romance is both written and directed by Brooklyn-based indie filmmaker Sujewa Ekanayake (follow @sujewafantastic), of the films Date Number One, Breakthrough Weekend, Werewolf Ninja Philosopher previously, as well as a few other shorts. Also produced by Sujewa Ekanayake. The Secret Society For Slow Romance will debut in select US theaters on April 8th, 2022. Visit the film's official site.