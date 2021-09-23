Full Trailer for Pablo Larraín's Exquisite 'Spencer' with Kristen Stewart

"Diana – they can't change… you have to change." Fight on, Diana! Take them down! Neon has debuted the full-length official trailer for Spencer, which just premiered to acclaim at the Venice & Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals earlier this month. This is Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain's latest English-language feature, following his award-winning film Jackie with Natalie Portman. Kristen Stewart stars as Diana Spencer, and it's set a few years after her marriage to Prince Charles. During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to the Prince. "Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days." And we all know what comes next. The cast includes Jack Farthing as Charles, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Manson. I loved this film, one of my favorites from Venice this year, and I'm happy to be quoted in this trailer from my rave review during the festival. Don't miss this one!! Go watch it in theaters this fall.

Here's the full-length official trailer for Pablo Larraín's Spencer, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can still rewach the early teaser trailer for Pablo Larraín's Spencer here, for the first look again.

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days. Spencer is directed by acclaimed Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, director of the films Fuga, Tony Manero, Post Mortem, No, The Club, Neruda, Jackie (with Natalie Portman), and Ema previously, as well as other projects. The screenplay is written by Steven Knight. It's produced by Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, and Paul Webster. This just premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival earlier this month (read our review) and it also played at Telluride & TIFF. Neon will debut Larraín's Spencer in select US theaters starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Planning to watch?