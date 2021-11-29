Full Trailer for Penny Lane's Outstanding 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc

"The fact that what appeals to me, also appeals to other people - that's the beautiful thing [about music]." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Listening to Kenny G, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Love him or love to hate him, Kenny G is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. The film is light-hearted examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. I saw this at TIFF and LOVED it, one of the best docs I've seen all year. An astute and thoughtful examination of why people love and hate Kenny G, why his music sounds the way it does, and why he's actually way smarter than most people realize. It's not only about the life of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka "Kenny G", but also about how the jazz world sees him and where his place in the music world really is. You have to watch this! It rocks! Enjoy.

Listening to Kenny G takes a humorous but incisive look at the saxophonist "Kenny G", the best-selling instrumental artist of all time, and quite possibly one of the most famous living musicians. Listening to Kenny G investigates the artist formerly known as Kenneth Gorelick, unravelling the allure of the man who played jazz so smoothly that a whole new genre formed around him, and questioning fundamental assumptions about art and excellence in the process. In his own words, Kenny G speaks candidly about his musical background, his stringent work ethic, and his controversial standing in the jazz canon. Listening to Kenny G is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Penny Lane (follow her @lennypane), director of the documentary films Our Nixon, Nuts!, The Pain of Others, Hail Satan?, and numerous other short films, previously. Produced by Gabriel Sedgwick. Part of Bill Simmons' Music Box doc series for HBO (watch the official trailer). This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this year. HBO will debut Lane's Listening to Kenny G doc streaming on HBO Max starting on December 2nd, 2021 this fall. Who's ready?