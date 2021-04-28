Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Luca' Movie Set in Italy About Sea Monsters

"Everything good is above the surface: walking, air, the sky, the clouds, the sun!" Disney has debuted the full trailer for Pixar's next original movie titled Luca, the feature directorial debut of Italian storyboard artist Enrico Casarosa (who directed the Pixar short La Luna as well). Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the film is about two friends and an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But both boys are actually sea monsters. Casarosa explains his inspiration: "I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up." The Pixar movie pays homage to Fellini and other classic Italian filmmakers, "with a dash of Miyazaki." But of course! The main voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay as Luca, with Maya Rudolph, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jim Gaffigan, Emma Berman, and Marco Barricelli. Oh come on, this looks wonderful! More charming than adventurous, but I adore everything about Luca already. It looks stunning! So bright and colorful. I really miss visiting Italy…

Here's the full trailer (+ poster) for Enrico Casarosa's Luca from Pixar, direct from Disney's YouTube:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water's surface. Luca is directed by Italian artist / filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, now making his feature directorial debut after also directing the Pixar short La Luna (2011); he has also worked for years as a storyboard artist at Blue Sky and Pixar, and for other animation projects. The screenplay is written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. It's produced by Andrea Warren (Cars 3, Lava). Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney will debut Casarosa's Luca streaming directly on Disney+ starting on June 18th, 2021 this summer. Who's excited to watch it?