Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Turning Red' About Becoming a Giant Red Panda

"This little quirk runs in our family!" Pixar has debuted the full-length official trailer for their next original movie called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda! But what happens next? We'll find out! Sandra Oh voices Ming, and Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee. This looks a bit like a superhero movie like Shazam!, where she must learn to use "her powers" responsibly. Oh this is going to be fun! Already laughing so much.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Domee Shi's Turning Red, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can rewatch the original teaser trailer for Pixar's Turning Red here, to view the first look again.

Growing up is a beast. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice in Turning Red to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly "poofs" into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. Turning Red is both written and directed by Chinese-Canadian animation filmmaker Domee Shi, making her feature directorial debut after making the award-winning Bao short film for Pixar previously; she has also worked as a storyboard artist for the studio for years. It's produced by Lindsey Collins. Disney will debut Pixar's Turning Red in theaters nationwide (Pixar returning to cinemas! Hooray!) starting on March 11th, 2022 early next year. Who's excited to watch this?