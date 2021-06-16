Full Trailer for Questlove's Outstanding Music Doc 'Summer of Soul'

"We wanted progress. We're Black people and we should be proud of this…!" Time to get your groove on! Searchlight Pictures has dropped the full-length official trailer for the music history documentary Summer of Soul, the feature directorial debut of DJ / musician Questlove - who MC'd the Academy Awards show this year. Summer of Soul initially premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. Now it's set to rock cinemas this July!! This film won over critics and audiences with audacious, joyful, uplifting look back at this remarkable music event. Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a doc feature about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. The documentary feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. One of the best docs of the year so far, and the perfect film to watch in theaters with a lively audience.

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful & transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The documentary feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is directed by musician / filmmaker Questlove (aka Ahmir-Khalib Thompson), making his feature directorial debut with this documentary project. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. Searchlight Pictures will release Summer of Soul in US theaters and on Hulu starting on July 2nd this summer. Who's into this?