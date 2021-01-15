Full Trailer for Schizophrenia Film 'Fear of Rain' with Madison Iseman

"There's no one up there… Your mind is just playing tricks on you." Lionsgate has revealed a second trailer for the indie psychological thriller Fear of Rain by filmmaker Castille Landon. A girl with schizophrenia struggles with the terrifying hallucinations as she begins to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child. The only person who believes her is Caleb – a boy she isn't even sure exists. The film stars Madison Iseman as Rain Burroughs, hence the title being a play on her name. Also starring Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick Jr., Israel Broussard, Enuka Okuma, as well as Eugenie Bondurant. Fear of Rain is a described as "a terrifying thriller that takes you inside Rain's mind as she confronts the frightening hallucinations of her imagination to determine whether there is real horror hiding right next door." This looks like a horror film in the second half of the trailer, perhaps with a twist that she actually solves a real crime? Very interesting.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Castille Landon's Fear of Rain, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Landon's Fear of Rain here, to see a bit more footage.

For teenager Rain Burroughs (Madison Iseman), a diagnosis with schizophrenia means that every day is a struggle as she tries to figure out which of the disturbing images, harrowing voices, and traumatic feelings she experiences are real and which are all in her mind. But when Rain insists against her parents’ (Katherine Heigl & Harry Connick, Jr.) advice that the shadows and cries from her neighbor’s attic are hiding a dark secret, she enlists help from Caleb (Israel Broussard), the charmingly awkward new boy at school – who himself may not even be real. Fear of Rain is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Castille Landon, director of the films Albion: The Enchanted Stallion and Apple of My Eye previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Landon's Fear of Rain direct-to-DVD / VOD starting February 12th, 2021 this winter. Anyone into this?