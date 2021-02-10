Full Trailer for Shomer Horror Thriller 'The Vigil' Starring Dave Davis

"It won't let you leave…" "Mrs. Litvak - what won't let me leave?" IFC Midnight has unveiled the full-length official trailer for the supernatural horror film titled The Vigil, which originally premiered back at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. Marking the feature directorial debut of writer / director Keith Thomas, the horror film is set in the Orthodox Jewish community in Borough Park, Brooklyn, and steeped in Jewish lore and demonology. A young Brooklyn man who agrees to be a "shomer", hired to sit in overnight to watch over a deceased member of his former Orthodox Jewish community, finds himself opposite a malevolent entity. Starring Dave Davis as Yakov, with Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Lynn Cohen, Fred Melamed, Ronald Cohen, and Nati Rabinowitz. This looks utterly terrifying. There's not even a lot shown in this trailer, but it seriously creeps me out anyway. Horror fans of all kinds should definitely keep an eye on this.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Keith Thomas' The Vigil, from IFC's YouTube:

You can rewawtch the teaser trailer for Thomas' The Vigil here, to see the first look reveal again.

Set over the course of a single evening, The Vigil follows Yakov (breakthrough actor Dave Davis, who learned Yiddish for the role), a former Hassid, as he accepts a position as a "shomer," hired to sit and watch over the body of a deceased community member. Having lost his faith, Yakov isn’t eager to go back to the insular religious community he only recently fled, but when he's offered payment to "sit the vigil" for a recently deceased Holocaust survivor, he reluctantly accepts the job. Shortly after arriving at the dilapidated house, Yakov realizes that something is very, very wrong. The Vigil is both written & directed by newcomer filmmaker Keith Thomas, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Midnight will release Thomas' The Vigil in select theaters + on VOD starting February 26th, 2021 this month. Scary? Who's interested?