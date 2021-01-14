Full Trailer for Sniper-in-Snow Survival Film 'Red Dot' from Sweden

"We have to get out of here! Run!" Netflix has debuted a full-length trailer for Swedish survival thriller Red Dot, by Swedish filmmaker Alain Darborg. The film follows a young couple taunted while camping in the snow. When Nadja becomes pregnant, David and Nadja make an attempt to rekindle their relationship by traveling to the north of Sweden for a vacation but soon their romantic trip turns into a nightmare. It's clear the "red dot" in this is just a laser pointer, likely attached to a rifle, from one of these crazy strangers. Red Dot co-stars Anastasios Soulis and Nanna Blondell as David and Nadja, with Johannes Kuhnke, Kalled Mustonen, and Tomas Bergström. This is a good tease - I'm just still wondering what happens after the flare. Who is after them and why? Only one way to find out - the film debuts on Netflix in February.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ poster) for Alain Darborg's Red Dot, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Darborg's Red Dot here, to view the first look again.

David and Nadja (Anastasios Soulis and Nanna Blondell) attempt to rekindle their relationship on a romantic hiking trip to the North of Sweden. The trip quickly turns into a nightmare when a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are forced to flee into the unforgiving wilderness pursued by an unknown shooter. Red Dot is directed by up-and-coming Swedish filmmaker Alain Darborg, his second feature film after making The Master Plan previously, as well as some TV work including nine episodes of the Swedish TV series "Alex". The screenplay is written by Alain Darborg and Per Dickson. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Alain Darborg's Red Dot thriller streaming exclusively starting on February 11th, 2021 coming soon this winter. Anyone planning to watch this film?