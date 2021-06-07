Full Trailer for Soderbergh's 1950s Crime Drama 'No Sudden Move'

"The problem is, you're not smart enough to know how not smart you are…" WB + HBO Max have debuted the full-length official trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh film following Let Them All Talk earlier this year. The film is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Tribeca Film Festival before opening (both in theaters + on HBO Max) at the start of July. A group of criminals brought together under mysterious circumstances must quickly figure out how work together to uncover what's really going on when the simple job goes completely sideways. The fantastic Soderbergh ensemble cast features Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig "muMs" Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. This looks like good ol' vintage crime fun! Might be one of Soderbergh's best in years. I prefer the title cards and vibe of the teaser, but this official trailer also has an appealing vibe. Follow the plan, and no one gets hurt.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, from HBO's YouTube:

You can still view the first teaser trailer for Soderbergh's No Sudden Move here, to see the first look again.

An all-star cast. A not-so-perfect heist. The story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. No Sudden Move is directed by American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, and Let Them All Talk previously. The screenplay is written by Ed Solomon (Imagine That, Now You See Me, Bill & Ted Face the Music). This will premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a Gala Centerpiece coming up next month. WB will then debut Soderbergh's No Sudden Move streaming on HBO Max starting July 1st, 2021 in the summer. Cool?