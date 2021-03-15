Full-Length Trailer for Spaceship Debauchery Sci-Fi Thriller 'Voyagers'

"You're not feeling what I'm feeling." Lionsgate has debuted a full-length official trailer for Voyagers, the latest from director Neil Burger (Limitless, The Illusionist). This is such a kinky and wild premise - a bunch of perfect teens born on a spaceship go crazy with sensation once they realize they're being drugged to not have any feelings. A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descend into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. The cast features Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, Madison Hu, and Colin Farrell. "Get ready to have your ship rocked." From this trailer, this could turn out either awesome or terrible; and I'm hoping there's more to this than just kids going wild. Go for launch.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Burger's Voyagers, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Burger's Voyagers here, to see the first footage again.

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power. Voyagers is both written and directed by American filmmaker Neil Burger, director of the films Interview with the Assassin, The Illusionist, The Lucky Ones, Limitless, Divergent, and The Upside previously. Lionsgate will release Burger's Voyagers in theaters only nationwide starting April 9th next month. Visit the official site.