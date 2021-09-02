Full Trailer for 'The Gig is Up' Documentary About the Gig Economy

"We've replaced the tyranny of a boss with the tyranny of an algorithm." Gravitas has released another official US trailer for the documentary The Gig Is Up, the latest from award-winning Canadian filmmaker Shannon Walsh. We featured a teaser trailer earlier this year before it premiered at both Hot Docs and the CPH:DOX Film Festivals this year. The film is all about the gig economy and the pitfalls and problems with it. App developers lured a massive labor force by promising flexible hours with no offices or bosses-but with gig workers from Uber, Amazon, Lyft and more in front of the camera, the human cost of disruption runs deep. "A very human tech doc, The Gig Is Up uncovers the real costs of the platform economy through the lives of workers from around the world for companies including Uber, Amazon and Deliveroo." The film tells the stories of the workers giving up everything to make a living. This looks like a smart investigation into how the gig economy is actually pretty bad, hopefully opening up our eyes up to what's really going on.

From delivering food, driving ride shares, to tagging images for AI, millions of people around the world are finding work task by task online. The gig economy is worth over $5 trillion globally, and growing… And yet stories of the workers behind this tech revolution have gone largely neglected. Who are the people in this shadow workforce? The Gig Is Up brings their stories into the light. Lured by the promise of flexible work hours, independence, and control over time and money, workers from around the world have found a very different reality. Work conditions are often dangerous, pay often changes without notice, and workers can effectively be fired through deactivation or a bad rating. Through an engaging global cast of characters, the film reveals how the magic of technology we are being sold might not be magic at all. The Gig Is Up is directed by award-winning Canadian doc filmmaker Shannon Walsh, director of the doc films H2Oil, À St-Henri le 26 août, Jeppe on a Friday, and Illusions of Control previously. This film originally premiered at both the Hot Docs & CPH:DOX Film Festivals earlier this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Walsh's doc The Gig is Up in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 8th, 2021 this fall. Interested?