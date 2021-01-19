Full Trailer for 'The Lady & The Dale' Doc Produced by Duplass Bros

"She was ahead of her time…" "She took it upon herself to defend herself in front of the jury." HBO has debuted a full-length official trailer for their documentary series titled The Lady And The Dale, produced by Mark and Jay Duplass. The doc is launching as a 4-episode series at the end of the month streaming on HBO Max. The Lady and The Dale explores the story of mysterious entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael, a trans woman who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis. The series dives deep into the rise & fall of Liz's extraordinary life through fraud, family, identity and the pitfalls of the American Dream. It's described as a "genre-bending" series that details the "amazing true story of [this] 1970's transgender entrepreneur". All the paper craft animation in here is a bit odd, but as a Duplass production, I can dig it. Plus we don't get too many docs with this kind of look anyway.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for HBO's doc The Lady and The Dale, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for HBO's The Lady and The Dale here, to see the first look again.

From zero to unbelievable. The Lady and The Dale docu mini-series unravels the extraordinary story of automotive entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael. From Emmy-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass, the film traces the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur who rose to prominence during the 1970s gas crisis with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled vehicle known as the Dale. As she wins over major carmakers and investors, a web of mystery unfolds regarding the car's technology and Carmichael’s surprising past. A portrait of an extraordinary entrepreneur's rise and eventual fall, the series explores a one-of-a-kind story of fraud, family, and identity. The Lady & The Dale is directed by filmmakers Nick Cammilleri & Zackary Drucker, both making their feature directorial debut with this project after numerous short films and other production work previously. HBO will release The Lady and The Dale as a 4-episode mini-series streaming on HBO Max starting on January 31st this month. Curious?