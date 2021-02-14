Full Trailer for the 'Snyder Cut' Debuts: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

"We live in a society, where honor is a distant memory… Isn't that right Batman?" HBO Max has debuted a new full official trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as "The Snyder Cut". This new version includes tons of fresh footage and scenes shot recently that makes it quite different than the Justice League that Joss Whedon finished & released in 2017. And it will run nearly four hours in total - with an intermission to replicate the theatrical experience. JL is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC Extended Universe, bringing together five superheroes: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. As well as Henry Cavill, Jared Leto, Billy Crudup, Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, J.K. Simmons as Gordon; plus Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, and Ray Porter as Darkseid. There's some new glimpses of Superman in this, and a Joker reveal at the end as well. It looks seriously action-packed and flashy as hell! Rock 'n roll, Snyder Cut.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the original trailers for 2017's Justice League: first teaser, trailer one, two, three + final.

Or you can view the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League here, to see the initial reveal again.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions. Justice League is once again directed by Zack Snyder, of Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, 300, and Dawn of the Dead previously. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio (Argo), from a story by Zack Snyder and Chris Terrio. The original Justice League movie was released in 2017. Warner Bros will unveil this brand new version of Zack Snyder's Justice League streaming on HBO Max starting March 18th, 2021. Who's ready to watch?