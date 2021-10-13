Full Trailer for Time Travel Romantic Thriller 'Needle in a Timestack'

"The past doesn't just belong to history books anymore, now we can live it, touch it, change it." Lionsgate has debuted the full-length official trailer for sci-fi romantic thriller Needle in a Timestack, from director / producer John Ridley (of Jimi: All Is by My Side). Glad to finally get some more footage from this. Set in the near future, the film involves some kind of tech that lets people revisit the past somehow. Nick and Janine live in marital bliss until Janine's ex-husband warps time to tear them apart. As his memories begin to disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. "Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?" Needle in a Timestack stars Leslie Odom, Jr. & Cynthia Erivo, along with Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Jadyn Wong, Laysla De Oliveira, Hiro Kanagawa, and James Kirk. This new trailer seems to hide the time travel room, and focus on the romance above all. Let's just hope this is as good as it has the potential to be.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for John Ridley's Needle in a Timestack, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Ridley's Needle in a Timestack here, to see the first look again.

If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate? In this gripping, near-future love story directed by John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Leslie Odom, Jr. & Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick's college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto). As Nick's memories & reality disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion? Needle in a Timestack is directed by American producer / filmmaker John Ridley, of the films Cold Around the Heart and Jimi: All Is by My Side, plus the doc Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, as well as lots of TV work including "American Crime" and "Guerrilla". The screenplay is also by John Ridley, adapted from the book of the same name by Robert Silverberg. Lionsgate will debut Needle in a Timestack in select US theaters + on VOD starting on October 15th, 2021 this fall.