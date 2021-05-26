Full Trailer for Time Travel Sci-Fi Action Thriller 'The Tomorrow War'

"Sometimes a man does what's best for his family." Amazon has launched the first full-length official trailer for the sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, the latest from The Lego Batman Movie director Chris McKay. A man is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past. This high concept sci-fi ensemble extravaganza is about time travelers who tell us we need to go to the future to fight aliens to save humanity. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. The ensemble cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Keith Powers. Everything about this looks so generic and medicore, even the explosions seem like they're straight out of the 90s. Same with the dialogue. And there's still not even a clear shot of the aliens in this, they look more like zombies crawling around. Huh. I just hope the movie is better.

Here's the full official trailer for Chris McKay's The Tomorrow War, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. The Tomorrow War is directed by American producer / filmmaker Chris Mckay, director of the films 2wks, 1yr and The Lego Batman Movie 1 & 2 (sequel due out next year), as well as episodes of "Robot Chicken" and more TV work. The screenplay is by Zach Dean. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, Adam Kolbrenner. Amazon will debut McKay's The Tomorrow War streaming on Prime Video worldwide starting July 2nd, 2021 this summer. Look any good? Who's down?