Full Trailer for Troubled Troubadour Love Story 'Hard Luck Love Song'

"It'll be just like old times." "That's scary…" Roadside Attractions has revealed the full official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Hard Luck Love Song, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Justin Corsbie. This premiered at last year's Austin Film Festival, the perfect place for this kind of musician romance tale of ups and downs, and good and bad. At its core, the film is a modern day love story wrapped in a gritty, compelling character study. A love story about a charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions. The film is actually based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Todd Snider. This stars Michael Dorman and Sophia Bush as the two lovers, plus Dermot Mulroney, Eric Roberts, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, & RZA. So this is a "haunting" love story and a neo-noir western? Well okay, sure why not. Looks like it has a very specific appeal, but still worth a watch.

Here's the full official trailer for Justin Corsbie's Hard Luck Love Song, from Roadside's YouTube:

The story in Hard Luck Love Song is about Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour who finds himself at an existential crossroads as bad choices catch up with him during an unexpected reunion with Carla (Sophia Bush), an old flame. The script is based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by the acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Todd Snider. Hard Luck Love Song is directed by American filmmaker Justin Corsbie, making his narrative feature directorial debut after the doc Vegas Bound, some shorts, and other production work over the years. The screenplay is written by Craig Ugoretz and Justin Corsbie, based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Todd Snider. This initially premiered at the 2020 Austin Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions will release Corsbie's Hard Luck Love Song in select US theaters starting on October 15th, 2021 this fall. Look any good? Who wants to watch this one?