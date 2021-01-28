Full Trailer for Wacky Florida Comedy 'Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar'

"It's like I'm listening to the ocean!" Lionsgate has revealed a full-length official trailer for the super wacky buddy comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, co-starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, both of whom also co-wrote the screenplay. This was supposed to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Instead of releasing it this summer, Lionsgate is now dropping it on PVOD for rental in February - for Valentine's Day. Lifelong friends Barb & Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time… ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot… Hold onto your culottes! This looks ridiculous. Also starring Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. Who doesn't want to join these two lovely ladies in the pool in Florida?! This is going to be extra weird and wild, but that's just the way they like it. Join them for some hot dog soup.

Official trailer (+ new poster) for Josh Greenbaum's Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar here, to see the intro again.

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time… ever. Romance, friendship and a villain's evil plot. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is directed by American filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, making his first narrative feature film after directing lots of TV episodes ("New Girl", "Fresh Off the Boat") and short films previously, as well as a few docs. The screenplay is co-written by actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. This was originally supposed to open in theaters in summer of 2020. Lionsgate will now release Greenbaum's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar direct-to-PVOD for rental at home starting on February 12th this winter. Your thoughts?