Trailers for WB's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

"I wouldn't be the person I am without so many people here." Warner Bros has unveiled a full official trailer for their upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts streaming special, airing on HBO Max starting January 1st. Cast members from all of the various Harry Potter films (eight in total) reunite in a retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the first film, including interviews and cast conversations. This is clearly a promotional stunt designed to bring attention to Harry Potter, because that's right, there's another Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie opening in a few months as well. Aside from the main cast, Daniel Radcliffe + Emma Watson + Rupert Grint, additional film franchise alumni in this memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and the filmmakers: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. Yep - everyone is back! Take a look below.

All the trailers + poster for WB's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on YouTube:

Announced last month, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved movie franchises of all time as it reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Warner Bros is presenting this one-of-a-kind Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special event streaming on HBO Max starting New Year's Day, on January 1st, 2022, coming soon. The special event is directed by Eran Creevy & Joe Pearlman & Giorgio Testi. The very first HP movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, opened in November 2001. And the last movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, opened in July 2011. It was an exciting time! You can also watch the official trailer for WB's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore here - opening in theaters in April.