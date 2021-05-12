Full US Trailer for Animated 'Wish Dragon' Movie Featuring John Cho

"That's my wish – I want my friend back." Netflix has released an official US trailer for the animated movie Wish Dragon, a Sony Animation production that is being released by Netflix coming up this summer. We already posted the teaser a few weeks ago. Based on a story by children's book illustrator Chris Applehans (who also wrote / directed), it's described as a "genie-in-a-bottle retelling set in contemporary China" that "picks up the moral challenges that emerge from the encounter between a boy and a dragon who is able to make wishes come true." A working-class college student meets a dragon and the two go off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai. "A tale of discovering the greatest wish of all." The voice cast includes John Cho as the dragon, Jimmy Wong as his new friend, plus Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ian Chen. This absolutely is an Aladdin remake from China, but the dragon still is adorable and there's always some good lessons to learn from telling this story anyway.

Here's the full US trailer (+ new poster) for Chris Appelhans's Wish Dragon, from Netflix's YouTube:

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din (Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure in modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters. Wish Dragon is both written and directed by American artist-turned-filmmaker Chris Appelhans, a children's book illustrator / artist now making his feature directorial debut after working on art for various animated projects previously. Adapted from his own original story. The Chinese dialogue was written by Xiaocao Liu. It's produced by Jackie Chan, Chris Bremble, and Aron Warner. Made by Base Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, and Base Media. The film already opened first in China at the beginning of this year. Netflix will release Appelhans's Wish Dragon movie streaming starting June 11th, 2021 this summer. Look good?