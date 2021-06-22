Full US Trailer for Leos Carax's Musical 'Annette' with Adam Driver

"Is nothing sacred to you?!" Amazon Studios has unveiled an official US trailer for Annette, the new Leos Carax film that will kick off the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on opening night in just a few weeks. This film was also part of last year's selection before the festival was cancelled, and has been held over to debut this year instead. The description for Annette says it's "a magnificent, glorious musical set in Hollywood." Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star as famous lovers, who end up having a baby, named Annette, that gets extra attention and is instantly famous. Also starring Simon Helberg as "The Conductor". This new trailer is very similar to the original French trailer, using most of the same footage with a few extra shots thrown in. This does look like an epic Sparks musical (they wrote the script and music) about famous musicians and how their life changes when they have a baby. Or at least that's what all these trailers make it look like.

Here's the full-length new US trailer (+ poster) for Leos Carax's Annette, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still see the original French trailer for Leos Carax's Annette here, to see more footage from this.

Set in contemporary Los Angeles, Annette tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor (Adam Driver) and Ann (Marion Cotillard), a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives. Annette is directed by unique French filmmaker Leos Carax, director of the films Boy Meets Girl, Bad Blood, The Lovers on the Bridge, Pola X, and Holy Motors previously, as well as shorts and music videos. The screenplay (and music) is written by Ron Mael & Russell Mael, also known as the Sparks Brothers, based on Carax's original idea. Produced by Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Win, Vacharasinthu, Adam Driver. This will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer as the opening night film, and open in theaters in France on the same day (July 6th). Amazon Studios will debut the film in select US theaters, later on Prime Video, starting August 20th.