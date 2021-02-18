Full US Trailer for Norway's 'Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition' Film

"We may as well be on a foreign planet." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a new official US trailer for the Norwegian adventure drama Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition, from director Espen Sandberg. This is finally arriving in the US on VOD in April after originally opening in Norway back in 2019 (we posted this teaser a few years back). Pål Sverre Hagen stars as the iconic Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, who explored the North Pole in the early 1900s. Amundsen’s dream of reaching the North Pole haunts him throughout his life. He's obsessed with the idea of discovering the last unchartered lands of the world. While he wins the race against Robert Scott to becomes the first man ever to conquer the South Pole, Amundsen will sacrifice everything to be the first to explore the icy lands of the North Pole. Also starring Katherine Waterston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Trond Espen Seim, Ole Christoffer Ertvaag, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Christian Rubeck. Amundsen's story is incredible, I just hope this movie does it justice.

Here's the new US trailer for Espen Sandberg's Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition, from YouTube:

Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen (Pål Sverre Hagen) was the leader of the first expedition to reach the South Pole in 1911, and the first person to reach both the North and South Poles in 1926. The film will portray his all-consuming drive as a polar explorer, and reveal the tragedy he brought on himself and others by sacrificing everything in the icy wastelands to achieve his dream. Amundsen is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Espen Sandberg, co-director of the films Kon-Tiki, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Max Manus: Man of War, and Bandidas, now making his solo debut. The screenplay is written by Ravn Lanesskog. SF Studios already released Amundsen in Norway back in 2019. It also played at the 2019 Camerimage Film Festival in Poland. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Sandberg's Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition direct-to-VOD starting on April 2nd, 2021 coming soon. So how does that look?