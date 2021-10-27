Blasphemy! Full US Trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Epic 'Benedetta' Film

"You still don't believe in me? After all you've seen?" IFC Films has debuted the full official US trailer for Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, already infamously known as the "lesbian nuns" film. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the summer, earning a mix of love and hate reviews (as expected with a Verhoeven film - don't let these opinions sway you). We also posted the full French trailer back then. A 15th-century nun at a remote convent in Tuscany, Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a young companion, and the relationship between the two women at the convent develops into a romantic love affair. Belgian actress Virginie Efira stars as Benedetta Carlini, also with Daphne Patakia as Bartolomea, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Olivier Rabourdin, Hervé Pierre, Clotilde Courau, and Guilaine Londez. This film rules! I love how epic and funny and thrilling it is, in addition to being a wild a story about a nun who discovers her holy powers when another new nun gets frisky with her.

Here's the full-length US trailer (+ poster) for Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can also watch the main French trailer for Verhoeven's Benedetta here, or the US teaser trailer here.

In the late 15th century, with the plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira) joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous. She begins to suffer disturbing religious and erotic visions when she is assisted by a companion. Benedetta is directed by iconic Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, director of the films Any Special Way, Turkish Delight, Katie Tippel, Soldier of Orange, The 4th Man, Flesh+Blood, RoboCop, Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Showgirls, Starship Troopers, Hollow Man, Black Book, and Tricked, and most recently Elle (2016). The screenplay is written by Paul Verhoeven and David Birke, based on the book "Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy" by Judith C. Brown. The film first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and it already opened in France in July. It's also playing at the New York Film Festival. IFC Films will debut Verhoeven's Benedetta in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall. Who's excited for this?