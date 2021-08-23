Full US Trailer for Pedro Almodóvar's Latest Feature 'Parallel Mothers'

"You never thought about me?" "All the time." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted an official US trailer for the latest Pedro Almodóvar film titled Parallel Mothers, also known as Madres Paralelas. It will be premiering at the upcoming 2021 Venice Film Festival in a few weeks, then it shows at the New York Film Festival in the fall before opening in December in the US. It's yet another passionate drama centering on two mothers, portrayed by Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, who both give birth on the same day. "With Madres Paralelas I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family," Almodóvar said earlier this year. "I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different." The film's cast also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, and Rossy de Palma. This is a much better trailer than the teaser, giving us a nice look at the stakes and stories about these two mothers.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) for Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers, direct from SPC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers here, to see the first look again.

Two women, Janis & Ana, coincide in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis, middle-aged, doesn't regret it and she is exultant. However, Ana, an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized. Janis tries to encourage her while they move like sleepwalkers along the hospital corridors. The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way. Parallel Mothers, originally known as Madres Paralelas in Spanish, is directed by beloved Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, of many films including Dark Habits, Matador, Law of Desire, Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, High Heels, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited, Julieta, Pain & Glory, and The Human Voice most recently. The script is also by Almodovar. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival coming up this fall. Sony Classics then releases Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers in select US theaters on December 24th, 2021 late this year.