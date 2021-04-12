Full US Trailer for WWII Escape Story 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

"There's a bright line burning in your heart, Anna." Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official US trailer for the German indie drama When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, based on the classic book of the same name written by Judith Kerr, based on her childhood memories. Telling the story of a Jewish family's escape from 1933 Berlin throughout Europe that tackles prejudice, exile, displacement and adaptation, as told from the perspective of the author's alter ego, nine year-old Anna Kemper - played by youngster Riva Krymalowski in her feature film debut. "You don’t go into exile for fun. You miss the country of your childhood. You miss the people. You miss the language." Indeed. Another tragic story of how terrible Nazis were. Also starring Carla Juri, Oliver Masucci, Marinus Hohmann, Justus von Dohnányi, Ursula Werner, Rahel Hubacher, Peter Bantli, and Anne Bennent. I appreciate the authenticity - German actors all speaking in German. And it is a tragic story, but it's not the first escape before WWII story we've seen, that's for sure.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Caroline Link's When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, from YouTube:

A Jewish family had to flee from the Nazis from Berlin. First, they flee to Zurich. From there it goes to Paris and finally to London. Anna is too busy with schoolwork and friends to notice Hitler’s face glaring from posters plastered all over 1933 Berlin. But when her father (Oliver Masucci) - based on the prominent theater critic Alfred Kerr - suddenly vanishes, the family is secretly hurried out of Germany. Anna begins to understand life will never be the same as she and her family navigate unfamiliar lands and cope with the challenges of being refugees. When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit is directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Caroline Link, director of the films Sommertage, Beyond Silence, Annaluise & Anton, Nowhere in Africa, A Year Ago in Winter, Exit Marrakech, and All About Me previously. The screenplay is co-written by Anna Brüggemann and Caroline Link, adapted from Judith Kerr's novel of the same name. This originally opened in Germany in 2019, and also premiered at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival. Greenwich Ent. will release Link's When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit in select US theaters starting on May 21st, 2021 this summer season.