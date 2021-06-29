Fun First Trailer for Kooky Live-Action 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Movie

"Heroes don't get bigger than this!" Paramount Pictures has released an official trailer for their live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, adapted from the classic Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell. Technically this is a "hybrid" movie because Clifford is actually entirely CGI, though they did use a creepy maquette thing on set during filming. A girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, but it also doesn't look that great. There's not much of a story other than "hey it's a big dog!" Which is kinda fun, but it needs more than that.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Walt Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog, direct from YouTube:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big! Clifford the Big Red Dog is directed by American filmmaker Walt Becker, director of the films Van Wilder, Buying the Cow, Wild Hogs, Old Dogs, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip previously. The screenplay is written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, from a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Based on the Scholastic Book Series "Clifford the Big Red Dog" by Norman Bridwell. Paramount will release Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog in theaters nationwide starting on September 17th, 2021 later this year. First impression? Look any good? Anyone?