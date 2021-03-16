Fun 'Modern Trailers' for Classic Movies Like 'Alien' & 'Casablanca'

"You know what I'm thinking? I want to be in business with you." As part of an online marketing campaign, HBO Max has been releasing a series of "modern trailers" for classic movies (from the Warner Bros archive and a few other studios). The "modern trailer" YouTube trend has been around for years already, along with its opposite, the modern trailers remade like trailers from previous decades. But they're always still fun to watch, especially when they're precisely edited and actually have the exact vibe of the trailers from the era they're mimicking. HBO Max has debuted at least 11 "modern trailers" for movies like Alien, Gremlins, Casablanca, Free Willy, Grumpy Old Men, Dog Day Afternoon, and Training Day. If you want to watch any of them, all 11 available (so far) are embedded below for your perusing pleasure. Dive right in.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on these trailers. Each one uploaded to the HBO Max YouTube account. There's no credit listed for who edited each of these trailers. You can find other fun trailer updates by searching "modern trailers" on YouTube. A reminder from Kottke: "BTW, because of its Turner Classic Movies section, HBO Max seems like the best big streaming service for watching good, classic movies. It’s become nearly impossible to find anything on Netflix made before 2000, but on HBO Max right now you can watch Rocky, A Clockwork Orange, The 400 Blows, Seven Samurai, THX 1138, Malcolm X, 8 1/2, Solaris, Citizen Kane, Grey Gardens, North By Northwest, Rashomon, Tokyo Story, and dozens of others." The best part is these "modern trailers" might catch your eye then get you to watch a classic movie or two you've been putting off.