Fun Super Bowl Spot for Action Movie 'Nobody' Starring Bob Odenkirk

"I used to work for some very dangerous people." Universal has released a quick new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for Nobody, the wild new action movie from the Russian director of the POV movie Hardcore Henry. This one is basically Bob Odenkirk as John Wick - a "nobody" suburban dad decides to fight back one day and becomes the top target of a a vengeful drug lord and his cronies. No one messes with his family. We ran the first trailer back in December, and the release has since been delayed until April (originally set for February) but will hopefully stay solid now. Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch, with a big cast including Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, J.P. Manoux, Paul Essiembre, Humberly González, Araya Mengesha, Gage Munroe, and famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov. This is just a mix of footage from the original trailer, but it still looks a hugely entertaining action movie that I hope lives up to the hype.

Here's the new Big Game TV Spot for Ilya Naishuller's Nobody, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Naishuller's Nobody here, to view even more footage.

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Nobody is directed by Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, his second feature film after the breakout hit Hardcore Henry previously, as well as lots of shorts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad. Universal will release Naishuller's Nobody in theaters on April 2nd, 2021 this spring. Who's in?