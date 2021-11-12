Fun Teaser Trailer for 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' Sequel

"It's time to get… Buck Wild!" 20th Century / Disney+ have debuted the first teaser trailer for an animated sequel titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, arriving in January directly on Disney+. And you thought they were done with this series! The first Ice Age opened in 2002, then they made four mediocre sequels, most recently Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. Blue Sky Studios shut down after Disney bought Fox and the pandemic finished them off for good. But they're still keeping the franchise alive. Get ready for another wacky prehistoric adventure! The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up with mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they head off to Buck's home – The Dinosaur World. Simon Pegg is returning as the voice of Buck, but no other voice cast has been revealed yet. Dive right into the amusing first look below.

Here's the first trailer for John C. Donkin's The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, from YouTube:

The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up with the mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they head off on a new adventure into Buck's home: The Dinosaur World. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, originally known as Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, is directed by animation producer / filmmaker John C. Donkin, making his feature directorial debut after working as a producer at Blue Sky on the movies Robots, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, both Rio 1 & 2, and Ice Age: Continental Drift previously. The screenplay is written by Ray DeLaurentis and William Schifrin. Produced by Denise L. Rottina. With a score composed by Batu Sener. Disney will release 20th Century Studios' The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild movie streaming on Disney+ starting January 28th, 2022 early next year. First impression? Look good?