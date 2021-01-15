Fun Trailer for Netflix's 'What Would Sophia Loren Do?' Short Doc

"Now there's a lady!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a 30-minute fun short documentary called What Would Sophia Loren Do?, directed by filmmaker Ross Kauffman. The film introduces us to Nancy "Vincenza" Kulik, an Italian-American mother and grandmother living in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Her life's philosophy has been based around the phrase "What Would Sophia Loren Do?" Nancy has seen her share of life’s challenges, but has always been able to stay joyful and resilient, inspired in part by a different Italian mother, Sophia Loren. Netflix is also releasing Loren's latest film, an Italian drama titled The Life Ahead. The two women reminisce about the ups and downs of life, discussing how to overcome challenges and what has kept them going. "Through the experiences of these two extraordinary women, we come to understand what it means to face life’s challenges with resilience & love, and to age with courage, humor, and joy." Yay.

The short film follows Nancy "Vincenza" Kulik, an Italian-American mother and grandmother living in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Nancy has seen her share of life's challenges, but has always been able to stay joyful and resilient, inspired in part by another Italian mother, the movie star Sophia Loren. Nancy uses the metaphorical question "What Would Sophia Loren Do?" as a guide to questions big & small. For example, "Would Sophia Loren eat whole wheat pasta?" Nancy thinks not. But more importantly, this catch phrase also provides comfort and a source of strength in times of crisis. In 2016, her 51-year-old son passed away suddenly; Nancy was bereft. She found solace in the love and support of her friends and family. But as she describes it, Nancy also found strength in the example of Sophia’s grace and perseverance. For Nancy, the words “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” have helped her navigate some of the most difficult times of her life. Through the experiences of these two extraordinary women, we come to understand what it means to face life’s challenges with resilience & love, and to age with courage, humor, and joy. What Would Sophia Loren Do? is directed by Ross Kauffman, of the doc films Born Into Brothels, E-Team, and Tigerland previously. Produced by Robin Honan. Netflix will release the short doc streaming starting January 15th.